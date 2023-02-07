Zscaler has unveiled new controls and capabilities designed to elevate cloud resiliency for users of its security service edge and zero-trust platform, according to SDxCentral. The new capabilities will allow users to avoid operational disruptions in the event of a cyberattack, catastrophic event, or power failure. They include smart traffic steering and disaster recovery capabilities, dynamic perforce-based selection, and controllable data center exclusion. For example, if an event occurs that blocks users' access to applications behind the Zscaler cloud, the resilience service can provide a connection with a Zscaler Private Service Edge, a single-tenant instance broker residing within a public cloud service or in the customer's website and which applies the most updated security policies. "What we have done now is to build disaster recovery capabilities that can take Zscaler cloud out of the equation, but still do policy enforcement and keep the zero-trust architecture in place without compromising the whole premise of giving users access to applications securely, without opening up the entire internet landscape for them," according to Zscaler Vice President and General Manager Dhawal Sharma.