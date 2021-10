SC Staff October 12, 2021

Following an 800% year-over-year growth last year from contracts with Unity, Databricks, Duolingo, Autodesk and Robinhood, Orca seeks to increase its customer base in the U.K. and across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Meanwhile, Temasek's network will be used by Orca to increase its Asia Pacific workforce by the end of the year.