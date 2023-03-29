CyberScoop reports that the Biden administration's budget request to raise Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency funding to $3.1 billion has been upheld by CISA Director Jen Easterly to be necessary in an effort to better defend U.S. critical infrastructure from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. CISA has been moving to strengthen cybersecurity defenses through partnerships with state and local entities, as well as minor critical infrastructure operators, which would be hampered by any budget lower than the $2.6 billion approved for the agency last year, said Easterly in a House Appropriations hearing. Easterly noted that lower agency funding would mark a return to threat visibility efforts prior to the widespread SolarWinds attack. Nearly $100 million of CISA's requested spending would be allocated toward achieving full Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act implementation, which is expected by September 2025. CISA will also be using the increased funds to bolster its talent acquisition efforts.