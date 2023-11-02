Ransomware

Cyberattack disrupts California community college

California's Rio Hondo College had its operations impacted by a days-long disruption following a cyberattack last month claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, which threatened to leak stolen files by Nov. 20, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. No details regarding the intrusion's timeline were provided but Rio Hondo noted that it was able to restore its website and other tools on Oct. 23, as well as resolved financial aid disbursement issues the following day. Investigation into the attack continues, according to Rio Hondo, which did not specify whether ransoms were involved in the incident. Such an attack against Rio Hondo, which Emsisoft threat analyst noted to be the 69th incident against a college or university across the U.S., comes just days after Stanford University confirmed have its systems hit by a cyberattack claimed by the Akira ransomware group. Meanwhile, LockBit most recently claimed the compromise of a Virginia school district, numerous hospitals across New York, and global IT products reseller CDW.

Ransomware
Dallas County thwarts ransomware encryption

Dallas County has touted that none of its systems or files were encrypted by the Play ransomware operation following efforts by third-party cybersecurity experts to mitigate the intrusion, which was initially detected on Oct. 19, according to StateScoop.

