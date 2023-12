Healthcare system Capital Health had its healthcare facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Capital Health Medical Center and Regional Medical Center, disrupted by a cyberattack earlier this week, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Even though patient care and emergency room operations continue in both hospitals and the health system's other locations, Capital Health has temporarily removed outpatient radiology appointments and opted to defer certain elective surgeries and neurophysiology and non-invasive cardiology testing, amid ongoing systems and data restoration efforts. "After becoming aware of the situation, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and are working closely with law enforcement and third-party experts to address the situation quickly and safely," said Capital Health in a statement. Such an incident follows the Thanksgiving weekend ransomware attack against Ardent Health, which has impacted over 30 hospitals across the U.S. Healthcare ransomware attacks have significantly increased this year, with at least 19 attacks recorded in October alone, noted Recorded Future.