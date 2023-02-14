Major Pepsi-Cola beverage manufacturer and distributor Pepsi Bottling Ventures has been impacted by a data breach stemming from the compromise of its IT systems with information-stealing malware, according to BleepingComputer. Pepsi Bottling Ventures had its IT systems infiltrated on Dec. 23 but the intrusion was discovered only on Jan. 10. "We took prompt action to contain the incident and secure our systems. While we are continuing to monitor our systems for unauthorized activity, the last known date of unauthorized IT system access was Jan. 19, 2023," said Pepsi Bottling Ventures in a security incident notice filed with the Montana Attorney General's Office. Pepsi Bottling Ventures added that the breach has led to the compromise of employees' full names, home addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account details, state and federal government-issued ID numbers, driver's license numbers, digital signatures, passport details, and employment-related information, but the company has not detailed the number of individuals affected by the incident.