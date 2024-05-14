Ransomware

Cybercriminal puts INC Ransom source code up for sale

What if we made paying the ransom illegal?

(Adobe Stock)

A cybercriminal who has assumed the name "salfetka" is purportedly selling the source code for the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, BleepingComputer reports.

The sale was being advertised on the Exploit and XSS hacking forums for $300,000 and included both Windows and Linux/ESXi versions, with the seller restricting buyers to three. The legitimacy of the sale is bolstered by technical details and the inclusion of both old and new INC Ransom URLs in "salfetka's" posts. However, there are no official announcements on INC's websites about the source code sale.

The new extortion site of INC Ransom lists 64 victims, suggesting a possible rebranding or split within the operation, and resembles the design of another RaaS operation, Hunters International.

The private sale of this ransomware code, especially the Linux/ESXi version, poses significant risks as it could empower other threat actors and complicate efforts to combat ransomware attacks. INC Ransom, which initially launched in August 2023, has targeted major entities including the U.S. division of Xerox Business Solutions, Yamaha Motor Philippines, and Scotland's National Health Service.

Related

US agencies issue warning about Black Basta ransomware gang

U.S. government agencies, such as the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, issued an alert Friday about the Black Basta ransomware gang that targets the healthcare industry and 12 of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.