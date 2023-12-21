Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence

Dark web marketplace Kingdom Market dismantled

Dark web marketplace Kingdom Market, which offers cybercrime tools and drugs, was confirmed by German police to have been disrupted as part of a law enforcement operation conducted in partnership with authorities from the U.S., Ukraine, Switzerland, and Moldova, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into Kingdom Market's server infrastructure is currently underway as law enforcement seek to identify the marketplace's operators although U.S. court documents revealed that the market was linked to Slovakian national Alan Bill, also known as Vendor. Such a takedown of Kingdom Market comes after the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation's website was sequestered by the FBI earlier this week. While ALPHV/BlackCat later claimed to have relinquised control of the seized website, security experts have cast doubt on the group's assertions, saying that the site has been made to appear operational because their data leak site was operated as an onion service.

Related

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Rising tensions, heightened stakes: A crash course in the latest observations from the cyber threat landscape

    On-Demand Event

  • Cybercast
    The Three Steps to Cyber Readiness

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Threat Hunting on Steroids: Time to dig deeper

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.