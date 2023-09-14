Software vulnerability logging and monitoring firm Rollbar had its customer access tokens compromised following a data breach impacting its systems earlier last month, BleepingComputer reports.
Attackers, whose identities remain unknown, leveraged a service account to infiltrate Rollbar's systems from Aug. 9 to 11, from which they were able to exfiltrate sensitive user data, including usernames and project information, as well as customers' project access tokens, which allowed interactions with Rollbar projects.
"The party first tried to launch compute resources, and after that failed for lack of permission, they accessed the data warehouse and ran searches that suggested they were interested in Bitcoin wallets or other cloud credentials," said Rollbar in a breach notification letter provided by Have I Been Pwned Creator Troy Hunt.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
"We will also engage a third-party forensic consultant to assist us in verifying these findings, and that work is ongoing," Rollbar noted.
Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx has disclosed being impacted by a cryptocurrency heist following the detection of anomalous withdrawals involving TRON, Polygon, and ETH coins across several of its wallets, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Reported Airbus data breach under investigation Multinational European aerospace corporation Airbus has disclosed launching a probe into a cyberattack after the reported leak of data from 3,200 of its suppliers, including names, home and email addresses, and phone numbers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
