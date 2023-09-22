Air Canada has confirmed being impacted by a data breach that compromised some of its employees' limited personal data and other records, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Operations and customer information were not affected by the cyberattack but no further information regarding the intrusion's timeline or nature was provided. "No customer information was accessed. We have contacted parties whose information has been involved as appropriate, as well as the relevant authorities. We can also confirm all our systems are fully operational," said Air Canada. Such a disclosure came amid the widespread disruption of check-in kiosks and electronic gates across Canadian airports during the past week, which the Canada Border Services Agency confirmed to be caused by a distributed denial-of-service attack by a pro-Russian hacking operation. An investigation into a cyberattack was also recently launched by multinational European aerospace corporation Airbus following the leak of data from 3,200 of its vendors.