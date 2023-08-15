Operations at third-party custom service Discord.io have been temporarily halted following the exposure of a database containing 760,000 members' data on the revived Breached hacking forum, reports BleepingComputer.

Information included in the stolen database being sold by threat actor "Akhirah" were usernames, email addresses, and Discord IDs, as well as some individuals' billing addresses and salted and hashed passwords.

"This information is not private and can be obtained by anyone sharing a server with you. Its inclusion in the breach does, however, mean that other people might be able to link your Discord account to a given email address," said Discord.io regarding the Discord ID exposure.

Akhirah noted that the sale of the breached database is motivated not only by money but also by the platform's connection to illegal content.

"It's not just about money, some of the servers they overlook I talking about pedophilia and similar things, they should blacklist them and not allow them," Akhirah added.