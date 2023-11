Dragos has disclosed that it has not been impacted by a data breach after the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation claimed to compromise its systems through a third-party hack, according to SecurityWeek . Despite the absence of evidence suggesting any data compromise, Dragos noted that an investigation into the incident will continue. "While security companies like Dragos are often the subject of repeated false claims, we take the responsibility to protect data very seriously and immediately began an investigation into the claims, utilizing our own internal experts and our external security providers," said Dragos. Such false hacking allegations against Dragos come a month after the now-defunct RansomedVC threat operation asserted that it was able to infiltrate the industrial cybersecurity services provider. The claims by RansomedVC were vehemently denied by Dragos but the firm noted in May that it experienced a limited data breach after its defenses were infiltrated by a ransomware gang.