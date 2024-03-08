Duvel ransomware attack admitted by Stormous operation

Major Belgian beer manufacturer Duval Moortgat Brewery had operations across Belgium and at its U.S. site disrupted following a ransomware attack that has been claimed by the Stormous ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While Duvel reassured that beer supply is sufficient despite production shutdowns, which it expects to be resolved soon, the brewery did not comment on Stormous' claims of exfiltrating 88GB of data and its March 25 ransom deadline. Such a development follows a report from Cisco Talos researchers detailing joint double extortion attacks deployed by Stormous and fellow Five Families alliance member GhostSec against organizations across more than 15 countries, including China, India, and Brazil, as part of a collaboration that commenced in July. "Their claims also showed us that their primary focus is raising funds for hacktivists and threat actors through their cybercriminal activities," said Cisco Talos researchers.