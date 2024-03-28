Escalating cyber threats require immediate adaptation

Significant increases have been observed in the prevalence of several cybersecurity threats during the past year, SiliconAngle reports.

More than 17 billion records were compromised in data breaches last year as intrusions grew by 34.5% from 2022, with most incidents impacting the U.S., a report from Flashpoint showed. On the other hand, ransomware attack volumes increased by 84% between 2022 and 2023, with most intrusions conducted by the LockBit ransomware operation.

Both data breaches and ransomware attacks are also expected to exacerbate this year, with the number of stolen data and public ransomware attacks between January and February being 429% and 23% higher than the same period in 2023, respectively. Such findings should prompt organizations to better adapt to cybersecurity and geopolitical threats by bolstering data actionability and leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, researchers said.

"The adversaries documented in this report will be less effective when matched with the combination of human expertise and technology on the other side," said researchers.