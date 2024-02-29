FTC urged to scrutinize data privacy practices of automakers

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., urged Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan through a letter on Wednesday to probe into the data privacy practices of automotive manufacturers, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Markey had recommended in December to 14 major car makers that they be more transparent regarding the implementation and enforcement of privacy protections used in their vehicles and reacted to the responses he received as being unclear and even evasive. Majority of the 14 car manufacturers surveyed did not divulge if the data they gained was transferred for commercial gain, and only one company informed him of the percentage of consumers who provided actual consent. Responses to the survey however did indicate that most confirmed that collect location data, with 12 of the automakers admitting car owners’ activities are shared with law enforcement when the information is requested, and that most said the right to delete data is only provided to consumers in states where the car makers are legally required to do so.