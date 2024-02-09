Higher education offers limited benefit to many infosec pros

Cybersecurity knowledge obtained from higher education was deemed somewhat, slightly, and not at all useful by 50% of information security professionals in the U.S. and 28 other countries, The Register reports. Moreover, 75% of infosec professionals with two to five years of experience around the world dismissed the usefulness of formal education in fulfilling their daily responsibilities, according to a report from Kaspersky. The findings also showed that information security course availability was deemed to be lacking in higher education institutions by 50% of respondents. Meanwhile, nearly 40% reported strongly, plainly, or somewhat disagreeing that their professors had real-world cybersecurity experience, with such experienced teaching staff noted to be particularly inadequate in Russia, and the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. "The lack of teaching personnel with real-world experience in cybersecurity might be one of the biggest reasons explaining traditional education's detachment from the industry and respondents hesitating to call their formal studies useful," said Kaspersky.