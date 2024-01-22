Hundreds of Russian sites breached by Ukrainian hackers

Over 500 military bases across Russia and Russia-occupied regions in Ukraine, including the Russian Army's military headquarters, had their maps and construction plans exfiltrated following a cyberattack by Ukrainian hacking operation Blackjack, Newsweek reports. Aside from being reported by Ukraine's military intelligence agency to have removed all the stolen data amounting to more than 1.2TB from Russian servers, Blackjack was also noted by the country's Interfax news agency to have deactivated 150 computers across Russia as part of the operation. "In fact, Russian special construction workers were left without the entire array of data and backup copies of information. Now they will have to build new facilities by memory," said Ukrainian law enforcement sources in a report by Ukrinform. Such an attack follows Blackjack's earlier intrusion against major Moscow internet service provider M9com, which was reportedly done in retaliation for Russia's attack against Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications firm in Ukraine, which disrupted services for 24 million users.