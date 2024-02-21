Increasing ransomware demands reported

SiliconAngle reports that demands sought by ransomware operations reached a median of $600,000 last year, which is a 20% increase from 2022.
However, organizations in the government, retail, legal, and energy sectors have been demanded to pay at least $1 million in ransoms last year, according to a report from Arctic Wolf Networks.
The report also showed that despite being outnumbered 10 to 1 by business email compromise attacks, ransomware incidents were 15 times more likely to result in incident response probes.
"Ransomware attacks are feared by organizations large and small, and with good reason the damage and disruption they cause is responsible for immense losses above and beyond the ransom itself," said the report.
Further examination of cyberattacks during the past year revealed that most incidents have stemmed from the exploitation of vulnerabilities reported in 2022 or earlier.
Arctic Wolf Security Services Senior Vice President Mark Manglicmot said that the report's findings will be integrated into the firm's threat detection models
