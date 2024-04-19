LabHost phishing service dismantled in international crackdown

Major phishing-as-a-service platform LabHost had its operations shut down following an international law enforcement operation led by the Europol, which also resulted in the arrests of up to 37 individuals involved in malicious phishing activities mainly targeted at U.S.-, Canada-, and UK-based financial organizations and service providers, The Hacker News reports.

More than $1.1 million have been obtained by LabHost from cybercriminals, who have leveraged the service to facilitate the exfiltration of at least one million website and online service credentials, 480,000 card numbers, and 64,000 PINs since its emergence during the last quarter of 2021, according to the UK Metropolitan Police, which was among the law enforcement agencies part of the operation.

"LabHost is yet another example of the borderless nature of cybercrime and the takedown reinforces the powerful outcomes that can be achieved through a united, global law enforcement front," noted Australian Federal Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Cyber Command Chris Goldsmid.