Massachusetts-based Anna Jaques Hospital was admitted to be compromised by the Money Message ransomware gang in a Christmas Day attack, which it claims resulted in the exfiltration of 600GB of data, as well as information from Beth Israel Lahey Health, which manages AJH, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While the cyberattack resulted in the disruption of its electronic health records system, as well as the diversion of ambulances on Dec. 25, AJH has immediately worked to ensure environment security, said the hospital in a statement confirming the attack earlier this month. "The hospital remains fully operational and we continue to provide safe and effective patient care," AJH added. Money Message's claims follow recently reported ransomware attacks against hospitals and nonprofit organizations during the holidays, with Canada's Hospital for Sick Children targeted by the LockBit ransomware gang and a Seattle hospital having its cancer survivor patients extorted before Christmas.