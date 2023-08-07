Poland-based Android mobile spyware LetMeSpy has confirmed that it will be ending operations by the end of the month after its servers with all of its stolen data were wiped following a data breach in June, according to TechCrunch.
"The breach consisted of unauthorized access to the LetMeSpy websites database, downloading and at the same time deleting data from the website by the author of the attack," said LetMeSpy in a notice posted on its former login page, which along with its app and website, is no longer operational.
Further analysis of a database copy from the DDoSecrets collective revealed that more than 13,000 Android devices have been compromised by LetMeSpy before the breach. Krakow-based tech firm Radeal was also noted in the database to have been behind the development of LetMeSpy.
LetMeSpy's shutdown comes after the dismantling of both Spytrac spyware and its operator Support King over the past year.
Chromium-based web browsers are being targeted by a new more sophisticated version of the Rilide stealer malware, which has been upgraded to enable stolen data and cryptocurrency exfiltration to interval-based screenshot captures or a Telegram channel, according to The Hacker News.
Fraudulent Android chat app leveraged in new Bahamut attack New social engineering attacks by Indian advanced persistent threat group Bahamut have involved the fraudulent Android chat app SafeChat to facilitate a version of the CoverIm spyware aimed at exfiltrating mobile device data, according to BleepingComputer.