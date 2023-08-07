Poland-based Android mobile spyware LetMeSpy has confirmed that it will be ending operations by the end of the month after its servers with all of its stolen data were wiped following a data breach in June, according to TechCrunch. "The breach consisted of unauthorized access to the LetMeSpy websites database, downloading and at the same time deleting data from the website by the author of the attack," said LetMeSpy in a notice posted on its former login page, which along with its app and website, is no longer operational. Further analysis of a database copy from the DDoSecrets collective revealed that more than 13,000 Android devices have been compromised by LetMeSpy before the breach. Krakow-based tech firm Radeal was also noted in the database to have been behind the development of LetMeSpy. LetMeSpy's shutdown comes after the dismantling of both Spytrac spyware and its operator Support King over the past year.