More than 250K hit by Singing River ransomware attack

Mississippi-based Singing River Health System had data from 252,890 individuals compromised following a Rhysida ransomware attack in late August, which has forced manual patient care processing after online service disruptions across several hospitals, Cybernews reports. More than two days were spent by attackers in scouring Singing River's systems, enabling access to sensitive patient information, including names, birthdates, addresses, and Social Security numbers, as well as health and medical details, said the health system in a breach notification letter filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. "We have no evidence that any of your information was used for identity theft or fraud," Singing River noted. Such a development comes months after the Rhysida ransomware-as-a-service operation was noted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to be targeting organizations across various sectors. Almost 50 organizations were noted by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have been impacted by the threat operation during the past year.