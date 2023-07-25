A partnership between Microsoft Sentinel and file data service firm Nasuri has led to the Microsoft Sentinel security information and event management platform receiving Nasuri's cloud-native File Data Platform, which provides ransomware recovery capabilities, VentureBeat reports. Nasuri says the current security needs of network attached storage workloads cannot be fulfilled by conventional backup technologies. File Data Platform offers protection for distributed file share data amid growing interest in it as a target for cyberattacks. The platform can perform precision restoration of files affected by a ransomware attack within seconds, thanks to its targeted restore capabilities while its global file ransomware recovery process allows it to recover millions of files within minutes, according to the company. Meanwhile, integration with Microsoft Sentinel enables users to detect and respond to incidents swiftly as they can use Microsoft Log Analytics Workspace to access Nasuri event and audit logs gathered from distributed edge devices. The integration also helps speed up efforts to fulfill post-incident reporting and meeting compliance requirements.