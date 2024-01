Transformative Healthcare has confirmed that its now-defunct subsidiary Fallon Ambulance Services had data from 911,757 individuals compromised following a ransomware attack earlier last year claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation Cybernews reports. While Fallon ceased providing ambulance services in December 2022, attackers were able to infiltrate its data storage archive between Feb. 17, 2023, and April 22, 2023, enabling access to individuals' personal information, including their driver's license numbers and other IDs, said Transformative Healthcare in a filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office. Such filing comes months after ALPHV/BlackCat admitted exfiltrating 1TB of data from Fallon's systems, including sensitive patient information, medical and paramedics reports, and other details. ALPHV/BlackCat, which had also targeted MGM Resorts and Caesars International, also had some of its infrastructure sequestered in a law enforcement operation last month, which was also accompanied by the release of a decryption tool.