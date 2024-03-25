Nemesis Market disrupted by German police

Dark web marketplace Nemesis Market, which peddles cybercrime services in addition to illegal drugs and illicit goods, was reported by the German Federal Crime Police Office, or BKA, to have been dismantled following a more than a year-long law enforcement operation conducted alongside U.S. and Lithuanian authorities, The Hacker News reports.



Aside from the disruption of Nemesis Market's Germany- and Lithuania-based digital infrastructure, authorities were also able to sequester $102,107 worth of cryptocurrency from the illicit marketplace, which was found to have had over 150,000 user accounts and 1,100 seller accounts worldwide before being taken down.

While there have been no arrests in relation to the shutdown, investigations into the platform's sellers and buyers are already underway, according to the BKA. Such an operation against Nemesis Market follows the German police's crackdown against fellow dark web markets Crimemarket and Kingdom Market, as well as the global operation against the LockBit ransomware gang.