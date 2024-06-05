New AI-based threat intelligence tracking solution unveiled by Cogility

Threat intelligence gathering challenges brought upon by inadequate external attack surface visibility have prompted continuous intelligence software provider Cogility to unveil the new TacitRed software-as-a-service solution featuring artificial intelligence-based continuous monitoring and stream data analysis, SiliconAngle reports.

Both capabilities are being leveraged by TacitRED to facilitate automated external attack surface mapping, as well as the immediate examination of at-risk assets and new attack findings, according to Cogility, which also noted the attack surface intelligence solution's extensive contextualization and resolution features.

TacitRED was also touted to have its findings easily shared with other systems to mitigate the risk of supply chain attacks.

"Cogility TacitRed democratizes external attack surface risk assessment and significantly increases threat response efficiency by coupling Expert AI and complex event stream processing technology so analysts can focus on pertinent, validated issues faster and with the tools they already use to fortify their business," said Cogility Head of Cyber and Risk Jeremy Turner.