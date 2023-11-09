New AI-powered features added to GitHub Advanced Security

GitHub has updated its Advanced Security platform available for Enterprise Cloud and Enterprise Server customers to provide new artificial intelligence-powered features in a bid to "revolutionize" secure app development, reports SecurityWeek. Aside from featuring an autofix feature providing actionable suggestions for JavaScript, CodeQL, and TypeScript alerts, GitHub Advanced Security has also been improved to more accurately determine leaked passwords through large language models. AI has also been utilized by the platform to enable the creation of custom patterns for identifying organization-specific secrets. GitHub has also expanded its security overview dashboard to provide improved security alert analysis. "We're thrilled to harness the power of AI to improve the relevance of alerts, speed up remediation, and improve the administrative experience with the ultimate goal of making your teams happier and more productive, and your code more secure," said GitHub. Such improvements come alongside a more than twofold increase in generative AI projects on GitHub during the first six months of 2023 over the entirety of 2022.