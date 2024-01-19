Oleria secures $33 million in Series A funding round

SiliconAngle reports that Oleria, a security access solutions startup, has landed $33 million from a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to over $40 million. Such newly secured investment will be allocated by Oleria toward advancing its adaptive and autonomous security solutions' artificial intelligence capabilities, as well as strengthening its corporate go-to-market strategy. Oleria has touted its service to ensure data protection and trust through continuous people, asset, and app validation while providing more flexibility to its users. "Oleria provides organizations with comprehensive visibility into their access posture and autonomously identifies and mitigates access risks before they can be exploited... Our team's decades of experience in building and operating security programs at scale at tech leaders like Salesforce, Amazon, and Microsoft allows us to understand the complex challenges CISOs are facing and tailor our solutions to them," said Oleria co-founder and CEO Jim Alkove, who was previously the chief trust officer for Salesforce.