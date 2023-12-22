Over 1.5B Real Estate Wealth Network records exposed by insecure database

SecurityWeek reports that New York-based online real estate education platform Real Estate Wealth Network had more than 1.5 billion records exposed due to an internet-exposed database that had 1.16 TB of data organized in numerous folders. Aside from including information on millions of property owners, investors, and sellers, the database also featured logging records from April to October that detailed individuals' contact information and device details in addition to their names and addresses, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on vpnMentor showed. Numerous celebrities and politicians, including Britney Spear, Mark Wahlberg, Floyd Mayweather, and Nancy Pelosi, also had their mortgage firms and loan amounts, as well as tax information, exposed in the leak. "It is unknown how long the data was publicly exposed or even if anyone else may have accessed it. I am not saying individuals in the Real Estate Wealth Network database are at an imminent risk, I am only providing a hypothetical example of how real estate or other forms of fraud could happen using exposed ownership records and tax information," said Fowler.