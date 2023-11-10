Ransomware, Privacy

Over 39K affected by Kyocera AVX ransomware-related breach

U.S. advanced electronic components manufacturer Kyocera AVX Components Corporation has disclosed that 39,111 individuals around the world had their data compromised following a ransomware attack earlier this year, which has been claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, reports BleepingComputer. KAVX, a subsidiary of major Japanese semiconductor firm Kyocera, had its servers infiltrated between Feb. 16 and March 30, leading to limited system encryption and temporary service disruptions, as well as the exposure of individuals' full names and Social Security numbers. More information could potentially have been exfiltrated by hackers but such details were censored on the sample notice. Individuals whose data may have been compromised were urged to be vigilant of potential identity theft and fraud even though there has been no evidence suggesting any exploitation of the stolen data. After adding KAVX to its leak site on May 26, LockBit proceeded to leak component schematics and technical drawings, in addition to non-disclosure agreements and financial files.

Related

Ransomware
RansomedVC operations to cease

After admitting responsibility for compromising Sony, a Colonial Pipeline supplier, and a Hawai'i government site, the RansomedVC group has claimed that it will be ending operations due to the arrests of six of its affiliates, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.