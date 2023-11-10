Over 39K affected by Kyocera AVX ransomware-related breach

U.S. advanced electronic components manufacturer Kyocera AVX Components Corporation has disclosed that 39,111 individuals around the world had their data compromised following a ransomware attack earlier this year, which has been claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, reports BleepingComputer. KAVX, a subsidiary of major Japanese semiconductor firm Kyocera, had its servers infiltrated between Feb. 16 and March 30, leading to limited system encryption and temporary service disruptions, as well as the exposure of individuals' full names and Social Security numbers. More information could potentially have been exfiltrated by hackers but such details were censored on the sample notice. Individuals whose data may have been compromised were urged to be vigilant of potential identity theft and fraud even though there has been no evidence suggesting any exploitation of the stolen data. After adding KAVX to its leak site on May 26, LockBit proceeded to leak component schematics and technical drawings, in addition to non-disclosure agreements and financial files.