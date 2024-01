Major U.S. print and digital document product provider Xerox has confirmed that its printer, copier, and software provider subsidiary XBS was impacted by a cyberattack, which may have compromised personal data following the INC ransomware operation's attack claims, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Despite potential exposure of limited personal information, such an incident has not affected operations, corporate systems, and data at Xerox, as well as operations at XBS, according to Xerox, which noted immediate containment of the attack. "We are actively working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and are taking necessary steps to further secure the XBS IT environment," said Xerox, which had its data previously leaked by the Maze ransomware operation. Meanwhile, INC ransomware's claims of compromising XBS come after the group admitted responsibility for separate attacks against New York-based health organization WellLife Network and Japanese mobility manufacturer Yamaha Motor