Erich Andersen, the general counsel of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has defended the app's protection of the personal data of its U.S. users from the Chinese government, The Associated Press reports. The company has faced criticism and potential bans in several countries over concerns that user data may be handed over to China. To address these concerns, ByteDance has developed Lemon8, a new social media app that it will ensure compliance with U.S. law. Meanwhile, TikTok is highlighting its $1.5B proposal, Project Texas, which involves storing all U.S. user data on servers owned by Oracle and keeping access to U.S. data separate from ByteDance. Some U.S. lawmakers have criticized the proposal, arguing that it is not enough to address privacy concerns. Andersen has stated that TikTok is dedicated to investing in a system that can maintain U.S. data security without requiring trust in the Chinese government or TikTok itself.