CyberScoop reports that New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas have been considering bills aimed at addressing privacy concerns related to the collection and use of data from children, with other states also mulling children's privacy-related legislation. Bills introduced in New Jersey and Oregon resemble regulations passed in California that mandated companies with services that could be used by anyone younger than 18 to consider children's "best interests" in the design of their products. California's law has been criticized by the Electronic Frontier Foundation for its vagueness in defining "the best interest of the children," and while the state has amended the law to clarify the unique needs of different age ranges, Future of Privacy Forum Policy Council member Bailey Sanchez noted that enforcement of the distinctions remains unclear. Such a regulation could also prompt the usage of invasive age estimation technologies that would further violate privacy, according to other experts. "This law comes with incredible privacy harm," said NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo.