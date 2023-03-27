TechCrunch reports that iD Tech, a tech coding camp providing online and on-campus tech courses for children, has yet to confirm a data breach that resulted in the theft of thousands of users' personal information. Nearly 1 million user records, including names, birthdates, and plaintext passwords, as well as almost 415,000 email addresses were claimed to have been stolen from iD Tech by a threat actor during an attack on Jan. 3, but parents were only made aware of the data breach through Have I Been Pwned and other breach notification services on March 6. While iD Tech said to a parent seeking answers pertaining to the incident that impacted account holders have already been informed but the company has yet to publicly acknowledge the breach. In a message sent to TechCrunch, iD Tech refused to provide details regarding the data breach and whether the incident has already been reported to authorities, noting that an investigation is ongoing.