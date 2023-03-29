Major Australian financial services firm Latitude Financial Services has issued an updated breach notification warning noting that 14 million customers in Australia and New Zealand had their data compromised as a result of a cyberattack, significantly higher than the 328,000 individuals initially reported to have been impacted by the data breach, BleepingComputer reports. Nearly 7.9 million driver's license numbers and almost 6.1 million customer records including full names, birthdates, addresses, and telephone numbers as well as about 53,000 passport numbers have been stolen during the data breach, according to Latitude, which noted the forensic review into the incident is still underway. Individuals who have been affected could seek reimbursements for replacing their stolen files and have been urged to track their credit reports for potential malicious activity. "It is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident. We apologize unreservedly," said Latitude CEO Ahmed Fahour.