RansomHub admits Frontier Communications attack

Ransomware gang RansomHub took responsibility for attacking major U.S. internet, phone, and TV service provider Frontier Communications in April, which it claimed resulted in the exfiltration of data from over 2 million people, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the information allegedly stolen from the breach were individuals' names, Social Security numbers, credit scores, and other sensitive data, said RansomHub, which also noted its unsuccessful attempts to extort Frontier.

Frontier previously disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the attack led to the takedown of its IT systems, operational disruptions, and the compromise of personally identifiable information.

Such a development comes amid the growing hold of Ransom Hub in the cyber threat landscape, with the group admitting an attack against British auction house Christie's, as well as having its platform used to sell data exfiltrated from the massive Change Healthcare breach.