Ransomware attack disrupts Panera Bread

Ransomware has reportedly brought upon a week-long outage at U.S. bakery-cafe fast food restaurant chain Panera Bread beginning March 22 that disrupted its internal IT systems, point-of-sale systems, phones, mobile apps, and website, according to BleepingComputer.

Even though the outage has prevented electronic payments processing and members point redemptions, Panera Bread has since been able to restore some of its encrypted virtual machines using backups, noted sources close to the matter. However, Panera Bread employees, who were unable to access their schedules due to the attack, expressed concern over the incident, which may have resulted in data compromise. Meanwhile, no ransomware operation has yet taken credit for the attack against Panera Bread.

Such a development comes after Omni Hotels & Resorts disclosed experiencing a significant tech outage disrupting its reservation systems and door lock systems during the Easter weekend, which also reportedly stemmed from a ransomware attack.