Ransomware attack hits Veolia North America

Major global water and wastewater system operator Veolia had some of its internal back-end systems at its North America Municipal Water division impacted by a ransomware attack last week, resulting in the exfiltration of data from several individuals, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. However, operations of water and wastewater systems were not disrupted by the ransomware attack, according to Veolia, which added that an investigation into the incident alongside law enforcement and third-party experts is already underway. "In response to this incident, we implemented defensive measures, including taking the targeted back-end systems and servers offline until they could be restored," said Veolia, which also noted that deferred payments will not be penalized as it addresses the ransomware attack, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation. Such an intrusion comes amid the release of new federal cybersecurity guidance for the water industry.