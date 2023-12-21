Ransomware

Ransomware attack impacts HCL Technologies

Major Indian multinational IT firm HCL Technologies has disclosed having one of its projects' isolated cloud environment affected by a ransomware attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. However, the attack has not affected the overall network of HCLTech, which is one of the world's largest tech companies. "A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with relevant stakeholders to assess the root cause and take remedial action as necessary," said HCLTech Secretary Manish Anand. Such an incident follows a ransomware attack against Sun Pharmaceuticals, India's leading drug manufacturer, in March. Indian organizations were also reported by the country's Computer Emergency Response Team to have faced 53% more ransomware attacks in 2022. "IT & [Information Technology Enabled Services] was majorly impacted sector followed by Finance and Manufacturing. Ransomware players targeted critical infrastructure organizations and disrupted critical services in order to pressurize and extract ransom payments," said CERT-In.

