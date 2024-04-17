Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Ransomware attacks against food, agriculture industry examined

At least 167 ransomware attacks have impacted organizations in the food and agriculture industry, becoming the seventh most ransomware-hit sector across the U.S., reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Intrusions against the food and agriculture sector during the first quarter have slightly declined over the same period last year amid the disruptions of the LockBit and ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operations that followed a 54% year-over-year spike in January, according to a report from the Food and Agriculture-Information Sharing and Analysis Center. Most ransomware attacks against the sector last year were conducted by LockBit and ALPHV/BlackCat but the Play ransomware gang has since held the throne this year after launching five attacks against the industry.

"We are monitoring the impact of the disruptions to LockBit and BlackCat, as affiliates are moving to new ransomware strains with different tactics, techniques, and procedures," said Food and Ag-ISAC Director Jonathan Braley.

