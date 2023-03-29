TechCrunch reports that U.S. pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline was confirmed by Blue Shield of California to have been impacted by a widespread Clop ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a zero-day security flaw in Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer systems. More than 63,000 Brightline patients had their data including names, birthdates, addresses, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, Blue Shield subscriber ID numbers, plan names, and plan group numbers exfiltrated during the attack, said Blue Shield in a breach disclosure filed with the Maine Attorney General's Office. While Brightline has not yet publicly confirmed the incident, it did not refute the number reported in Blue Shield's disclosure. Other healthcare organizations, including US Wellness, have also been affected by the GoAnywhere attacks, prompting the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center to unveil an alert last month regarding the persistent threat of Clop attacks against the healthcare industry.