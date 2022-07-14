More than 4,000 ransomware attacks have been confirmed to impact entities across different sectors in 109 countries in 2021, with over 60 criminal operations found to be responsible for the attacks, according to StateScoop. Nearly 50% of the attacks were targeted at U.S.-based organizations, while 70% were aimed at entities employing fewer than 500 individuals, a report from the Institute for Security and Technology's Ransomware Task Force revealed. While ransomware attacks against local governments, education organizations, and health providers across the U.S. so far this year were significantly lower than last year likely due to the demise of certain ransomware families, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and increased ransom payments, the findings suggest that further exacerbation of the ransomware threat, said RTF Co-Chair Megan Stifel. "We expect the scale and scope will increase. This information is proving that point. We still think this picture is incomplete. A lot more needs to be done," added Stifel.