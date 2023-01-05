Ransomware attacks have hit a community college and a school district in Massachusetts, interrupting online services and classes as school officials work to regain total control of their systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Bristol Community College recently discovered unauthorized access to its network on Dec. 23, 2022, and conducted an investigation together with cybersecurity professionals. Some services were available on Jan. 3 and the community college recommended changing passwords on both professional and personal accounts. Less than two weeks after the Bristol Community College ransomware attack, Swansea Public Schools was reportedly struck by a ransomware attack resulting in a shut down of the school district's network and cancellation of classes. The cyberattack was being worked on Wednesday after Superintendent John Robidoux announced the closure on Tuesday. The cybersecurity company, in collaboration with the districts IT Department, was able to remove any viruses, worms and ransomware on the network and add additional security measures.