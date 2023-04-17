Threat actors behind the cyberattack against Western Digital have demanded a minimum of eight figures as a ransom for over 10 TB of data claimed to be stolen from the data storage company in a cyberattack earlier this month, SiliconAngle reports. Western Digital initially reported on April 3 that its internal network had been compromised by a security incident, resulting in outages impacting its My Cloud and My Cloud Home devices but the services have since been restored. In an interview with TechCrunch, the hackers also shared a file with a security certificate, as well as a series of phone numbers that they used to contact Western Digital to prove the legitimacy of the intrusion. "I want to give them a chance to pay but our callers, they have called them many times. They don't answer and if they do they listen and hang up," said the hackers, who did not identify themselves nor detailed the type of data exfiltrated from Western Digital.