Following its release of decryption tools for 32 ransomware strains, including MegaCortex and REvil, Bitdefender has published a free MortalKombat ransomware decryptor, reports TechCrunch. MortalKombat ransomware, which was initially identified by Cisco Talos researchers in January, has been distributed through phishing emails spoofing global cryptocurrency payment gateway CoinPayments to facilitate cryptocurrency exfiltration. The U.S., the Philippines, Turkey, and the U.K., have been the primary targets of MortalKombat ransomware attacks but the overall impact of the ransomware operation continues to be unknown. "We dont have sufficient data at this point to estimate the magnitude of the attack. We will be able to offer more data about victimology and geographic distribution once the existing pool of victims download the tool and remediate infections," said Bitdefender Director of Threat Research and Reporting Bogdan Botezatu. Information regarding the total amount extorted by MortalKombat operators is also lacking amid the lack of an upfront free upon the completion of the encryption process, Botezatu added.