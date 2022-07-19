IT Pro reports that global ransomware attacks have increased by 21.1% in the second quarter of 2022 after declining by 25% in the first quarter, spurred by substantial increases in activity from three prolific active ransomware operations, according to a report from Digital Shadows. The AlphV group and Palermo hackers Vice Society ramped up activity by 117.9% and 100%, respectively, during the second quarter. The most active operation was LockBit, which made up 32.77% of all successful ransomware activities during the period, despite only recording a 13.8% increase in activity compared with the first quarter. The U.S. remains the most targeted country this quarter, with over 270 U.S. organizations successfully attacked during the period, according to the report. Fewer than 60 organizations were attacked in Germany, the second most-targeted country, while successful attacks rose 16.2% in the UK, the third-most targeted country. Germany and Canada recorded the largest increases in attacks on their organizations at 66.7% and 50%, respectively.