CNN reports that Nantucket Public Schools in Massachusetts had its safety and security systems, as well as student and staff devices, shut down following a ransomware attack, which also prompted the early dismissal of 1,700 students. "No school-issued devices should be used at home until further notice, as it could compromise home networks," said Nantucket Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Hallet in an email sent to parents. The incident comes only days after a ransomware attack impacted the Tucson Unified School District and while TUSD officials have yet to provide comment, there has been no evidence indicating an association between both events. "The ransomware attacks on school districts across the country are a stark reminder that as a country we need to ensure our citizens are cyber literate. Cybersecurity education is a national security issue and we must educate our country on protecting our most critical infrastructure from malicious attacks," said Cyber Innovation Center Vice President Kevin Nolten.