BleepingComputer reports that U.S. networking hardware builder A10 Networks, which has Windows Azure, Samsung, Twitter, and GE Healthcare as some of its customers, has been impacted by a data breach following an attack by the Play ransomware gang. A10 Networks had its IT infrastructure infiltrated for a few hours on Jan. 23 before being contained, said the company in an 8-K filing. While attackers were able to obtain shared drive access, facilitate malware distribution, and exfiltrate financial, legal, and human resources data, the intrusion did not affect any of its products or its clients. "Working with outside experts, the Company has contained the attack within its network and has notified the appropriate law enforcement authorities of the incident. The Company currently does not expect this incident to have a material impact on its operations," said A10 Networks in the filing. Prior to its attack on A10 Networks, the Play ransomware operation has already compromised cloud services provider Rackspace, car retailer Arnold Clark, and the City of Antwerp in Belgium.