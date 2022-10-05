Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has dismissed being impacted by a ransomware attack after the RansomEXX ransomware operation claimed to have stolen 7GB of data from the car maker, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. RansomEXX posted the claims of stolen data, which it says includes invoices, contracts, internal company information, and repair manuals, among others, just four days after Ferrari's Formula 1 team and Bitdefender announced a new partnership, said DarkFeed in a tweet. However, such claims have been denied by a Ferrari spokesperson. "Ferrari has no evidence of a breach of its systems or ransomware and informs there has been no disruption to our business and operations. The Company is working to identify the source of the event and will implement all the appropriate actions as needed," the spokesperson said. Numerous high-profile corporations have been targeted by RansomEXX in the past, including Zegna, Gigabyte, and Hellmann Worldwide, noted Tanium Vice President of Technical Account Management Chris Vaughan.