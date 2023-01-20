Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, had some of its IT systems compromised by a ransomware attack, resulting in the theft of company data, according to TechCrunch. Nearly 300 U.K.-based Yum Brands restaurants have also been disrupted for 24 hours as a result of the attack, said Yum Brands, which has already informed U.S. law enforcement regarding the incident. Unidentified attackers were able to exfiltrate data from Yum Brands' corporate network but there has been "no evidence" suggesting the compromise of customer data. Yum Brands has so far not provided details on which company data may have been stolen, the date when the intrusion began, or how initial network compromise was achieved. "While this incident caused temporary disruption, the company is aware of no other restaurant disruptions and does not expect this event to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations, or financial results," said Yum Brands.